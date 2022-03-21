A former Circle K convenience store at the intersection of Highland Road and Lee Drive has been sold to a local investor for $1.2 million.
5295 Highland LLC bought the property at the same address in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Circle K Stores Inc.
Michael DiVincenti Jr. of Baton Rouge is the manager of 5295 Highland.
Cade Bogan of Beau Box Real Estate, who had the listing for the nearly 1 acre property, said the plan is to keep it as retail. A 1,500 square foot building sits on the land.
The sale documents specify that the property can’t be used for a number of uses, including as a coffee shop, convenience store, car wash, dollar store, tobacco store or liquor store. The property can be turned into a restaurant or bar.