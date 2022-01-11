Advantous Consulting, a state and local tax consulting firm co-owned by a former state Department of Revenue official, is moving its headquarters from Siegen Lane to the 440 on Third mixed-use development in downtown Baton Rouge.
The company said in a statement that it will operate out of an 8,000-square-foot space for 50 employees. Advantous bills itself as the largest tax consulting firm in Louisiana.
Its co-owner is Jason DeCuir, a former assistant secretary at the Department of Revenue during former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s administration. DeCuir purchased a 50% stake in the company in August 2020.
His business partner is Jimmy Leonard, a former KPMG leader and a past executive vice president of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
“We had an exciting 2021 and with the growth of the company, including the expansion of our services lines, we only felt it appropriate to be in a location that puts us in the middle of all the conversations,” DeCuir said in a statement. “This location will not only be easily accessible for our clients but also puts us within walking distance to all the major business trade associations, state agencies, courts and the capitol.”
Advantous is relocating its headquarters from just south of the Siegen Lane-Perkins Road intersection to a Third Street building that also houses apartments and a Matherne's grocery store. The move should be completed by the end of the month.
The move by Advantous follows Rural Sourcing’s decision to open up a temporary shop at the Fuqua Hardware Building at the corner of Third and Laurel streets. Rural Sourcing has said it will look for a permanent location.