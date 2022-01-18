Despite higher prices and a limited number of houses available for sale, the number of homes sold in metro Baton Rouge was 10.9% higher than the sales figures for 2020.
There were 13,897 homes sold in the nine-parish region, according to figures from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service. That compares to 12,527 MLS sales in 2020.
In comparison, there were 11,291 MLS sales in 2005 because of the thousands of residents who were displaced from New Orleans by Hurricane Katrina.
East Baton Rouge Parish, which accounts for the biggest share of homes sold in the market, had the largest increase in the number of houses sold. There were 7,200 MLS sales in 2021, a 12.6% increase from the 6,392 MLS sales in 2020.
Ascension Parish had a 6.7% gain in sales, going from 2,288 to 2,441. Livingston Parish home sales were up by 3.7%, from 2,625 in 2020 to 2,707.
The increased activity cut into the number of houses available for sale. In December, there were 1,253 homes on the market, 50.7% less than the 2,541 houses for sale in December 2020.
At that pace, the inventory of homes would be exhausted in 1.1 months, compared to a 2.3-month supply in December 2020.
The median sales price for a home in metro Baton Rouge rose 8.6% from $220,000 to $238,910. That means half of all houses sold for less than that amount, half sold for more.