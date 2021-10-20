The Downtown Development District Commission has picked a Baton Rouge-based management firm to help the organization choose a new executive director.
The commission approved the selection of Emergent Method at a special meeting Wednesday afternoon. Last week, the DDD's Executive Committee recommended Emergent Method over two other Baton Rouge consulting firms: SSA Consultants and Pinson & Associates.
Davis Rhorer, who served as head of the DDD since 1987, died of COVID in March. Rhorer was the only executive director the organization had. Gabe Vicknair has been serving as interim executive director.
Melanie Montanaro, chairwoman of the DDD Commission, said Emergent Method has said the search to pick a new director will take three to six months. The timetable hasn't started yet, Montanaro said the parish attorney needs to approve the contract with Emergent Method.
The value of the contract with Emergent Method was not disclosed. The Advocate has filed a public records request with the city-parish to find the amount. Vicknair had said the DDD could spend up to $50,000 on a professional services contract with a search firm without putting it up for public bid.
DDD board members said it made sense to hire a search firm, since the board is entirely made up of volunteers and there would be conflicts with organization’s employees handling the selection of their new boss.
The city-parish will handle the applications; Emergent Method will identify candidates and encourage them to apply for the job as DDD executive director instead of processing the applications itself.