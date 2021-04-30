An outdoor entertainment complex on the south side of Baton Rouge, Blue Bayou and Dixie Landin' owners are starting to feel the heat as it seeks to hire 700 seasonal workers to open in late May.
"Staffing is currently an issue in the entire state of Louisiana and we are already seeing this as an issue for us as well," according to a statement from the company on its website.
As such, for this summer the park will only open Blue Bayou Water Park and keep Dixie Landin' Theme Park closed.
Blue Bayou looks to open at 100% capacity on May 22. The company was "in standby mode" for months but still performed maintenance throughout the year preparing for the summer months.
"We are closely monitoring the continuing coronavirus situation in order to create and promote a safe environment for everyone who visits the park this summer," the statement continued.
"It's great for students, high school or college because it doesn't interfere with classes," said Elizabeth Haynes Harrison, director of media and marketing at Blue Bayou. "This year we had remained closed under the governor's orders so we had to concentrate on one park."
Harrison declined to comment about hourly rates for lifeguards, admissions and food service jobs which are between 32 hours and 40 hours during the summer.
As an outdoor facility visitors should expect to not wear masks.