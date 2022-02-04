The majority owner of Globalstar has put the satellite communications technology company’s Covington headquarters up for sale for nearly $20 million, but company officials said they’re not leaving the building and are still committed to St. Tammany Parish.
Officially priced at $19,986,000 on the Louisiana Commercial Database, the 66,180-square-foot structure at 1351 Holiday Square Blvd. was built in 2018. It sits in Versailles Business Park in Covington, near the Interstate 12 and U.S. 190 interchange.
The property was listed by Thermo Development Corp., Globalstar’s majority shareholder. Globalstar is in the third year of a 10-year lease for all three floors of the building, but the third floor is currently unoccupied, Globalstar CEO Dave Kagan said.
“We have a 10-year lease, which we fully intend to stay for,” Kagan said.
Though the building is for sale, Globalstar and Thermo are interested in subleasing the available space because, like other businesses, Globalstar has shifted to a hybrid work model since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Kagan said about 50 to 60 of the company’s 200-plus employees regularly work at the office, which has about 250 “slots” open for workers. The others work from home. Jim Seese, Globalstar’s vice president of administration, added that most of the company’s worldwide employees live and work in the St. Tammany area.
Kagan was emphatic that Globalstar would stay in the Northshore region, no matter who owns the building.
“We have incredible growth in the business,” he said. “We are not going anywhere. We’re not moving anywhere.”
The facility is loaded with amenities. The Louisiana Commercial Database listing touts a 250-space parking lot with electric vehicle charging stations, floor-to-ceiling magnetic dry erase walls in conference rooms and “sound-dampening features throughout” to ease noise.
Each of the three floors has roughly 21,000 square feet of space. In addition to private office rooms and conference rooms, the first and second floors have a workout facility with showers, a telemedicine room and “fully-equipped kitchens and breakrooms.”
Lee de la Houssaye of Stirling Properties is the listing agent. She deferred comment to Globalstar executives.
Globalstar’s arrival in Louisiana was lauded by state officials back in 2010. Louisiana Economic Development convinced Globalstar to move from Silicon Valley in California to Covington through a combined $8.1 million in performance-based incentives for relocation and facility costs.
The company leased space in the former Bruno-Wink Office Complex at 300 Holiday Square Blvd. before moving to its current location.