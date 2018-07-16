Baton Rouge General and Vascular Specialty Center are opening the Mid City Specialty Center, an aumbulatory surgery center at the health center's Mid City campus.
The center is in a newly-renovated, 12,000-square-foot space, and specializes in same-day surgeries and minimally invasive procedures for vascular patients. Procedures will range from non-invasive procedures like angiograms to more complex surgeries including catheter placement.
The Mid City Specialty Center is the latest tenant at Baton Rouge General's Mid City campus, joining Open Health Care Clinic, Hospice of Baton Rouge administrative offices and William Carey School of Nursing.
"The surgeons at Vascular Specialty Center have a strong track record in the community for delivering excellent quality and patient-centered care,” BRG President and CEO Edgardo Tenreiro said in a statement. “We are excited about giving Baton Rouge residents the convenience of having same-day surgery procedures at Mid City.”