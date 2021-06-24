A Florida charter school operator has purchased the former Runnels preschool site on Jefferson Highway for $1.1 million.
Red Apple at Jefferson LLC of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, bought the 1.6-acre site at 6455 Jefferson Highway in a deal that was filed Thursday afternoon with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Kelly Runnels, the school’s founder, and Runnels Properties Partnership.
Red Apple is the developer for Charter Schools USA, which operates nearly 100 schools in Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. South Baton Rouge Charter Academy at 9211 Parkway Drive and Iberville Charter Academy in Plaquemine are two of the eight schools the company operates in the state. Other schools are in Lafayette, Shreveport and Lake Charles.
About a month ago, Charter Schools USA filed a permit with the city-parish to renovate the Runnels property and continue operating it as a school. The property includes three buildings totaling just under 6,350 square feet.
Runnels closed both the private preschool and K-12 school in May 2020 after more than 50 years in operation. He blamed the closure on steady enrollment declines that led to financial problems. At the time of the closure, fewer than 550 children were attending Runnels.
George Bonvillain of Elifin Realty represented Runnels while Ben Stalter of Maestri-Murrell Commercial Real Estate represented Red Apple.