The former It’s My Party store near the corner of Perkins Road and Essen Lane has been sold for $1.8 million to local investor who plans to open a gymnastics studio.
Goleaux LLC, represented by Luke Gomez of Baton Rouge, bought the building at 7700 Perkins Road in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Home Run Real Estate LLC, managed by Peter A. Truxillo.
Troy Daigle of Jarreau Real Estate represented the seller, while Brian Nicolich of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer.
Plans are to open Edge Gymnastics Training Center in the 9,500 square foot building, Nicolich said. The gymnastics studio has a targeted opening date of June 6 and will train children up to high school age.