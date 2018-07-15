Sports provides a big boost to the Baton Rouge economy, thanks to the hundreds of thousands of people every year who go to games on the LSU or Southern University campus. But the local tourism economy is also getting help from events regularly held around the city and region, including baseball tournaments, marathons and ballroom dance competitions.
In 2017, competition sporting events provided a $58 million boost to the local economy, said Jerry Stovall, the former LSU football great who served as the longtime head of SportsBR, which helps to host athletic events across the region. That includes everything from fees for hotel rooms to meals enjoyed by athletes.
“The industry of sport has taken on a life of its own in the past 10 or 15 years,” Stovall said. “It’s a pretty big operation.”
Last year’s total was boosted by the United States Bowling Congress Women's Championships, a tournament that went on for 11 weeks and brought in more than 17,500 bowlers and over 3,500 spectators. Even after subbing out the $17 million in spending that out-of-state bowlers and fans pumped into the economy, competition sports events generated just under $36 million for local businesses and government, said Eric Engemann, the current president and chief executive officer of SportsBR.
“Sports is big for us,” he said. “We fit as much as we can in the River Center, including martial arts, wrestling and weightlifting.”
Since 2009, sports have generated more than $30 million each year for the economy, Engemann said. Those annual figures don’t include big national events like the bowling championship, because they’re the sort of competition that are held on a sporadic basis.
But Baton Rouge has regularly hosted national events. Along with holding its women’s championship at the Raising Cane’s River Center in 2017, the U.S. Bowling Congress held its Open Championship, which is for both men and women, at the facility in 2005 and 2012. The event is set to return in 2025.
The US Youth Soccer will hold its 2019 Southern Regional Championship at the Burbank Soccer Complex in June. The event is expected to bring in 225 teams from across the South and generate $15 million for the local economy. This will be the third time since 2010 the Capital Region has hosted the event.
And the USA Track & Field Masters Indoor Championship will be held at LSU in March 2020. The event is open to athletes over the age of 30. The USATF had its masters outdoor championship on campus in July 2017.
The fact that national organizations such as the U.S. Bowling Congress and US Youth Soccer have repeatedly held events in Baton Rouge is a sign the city is doing something right, said Paul Arrigo, president and chief executive officer of Visit Baton Rouge.
“We’re fortunate to have SportsBR working with us,” Arrigo said. “What we have is envied in other communities.”
Those efforts have also been aided by a 2 percent hotel tax Baton Rouge voters approved in November. Visit Baton Rouge uses its portion of the tax to help lure sports events and conferences to the area. For example, bringing in last year's bowling tournament cost nearly $1.9 million for event fees, security, labor, utilities and rental waivers. The tourism agency put up nearly $90,000.
“A lot of what we’re doing with the money is bid fees to bring groups here and make sure they have a better experience,” Arrigo said.
Not only do the events help fill up hotel rooms and restaurants in the summer, traditionally a slow time of year for Baton Rouge tourism, they also help promote the local universities, Arrigo said.
“These kids who are 14 to 17 coming here to play in a tournament, maybe they decide to go to LSU or Southern when they play college ball,” he said. “Or maybe they don’t play ball and decide to just go get a degree there.”
Overall, Arrigo estimates 10 percent to 15 percent of the local tourism market is made up by people coming to town for sporting events. He expects that figure will grow. After all, while convention and business conferences are going down due to the ease of hosting webinars, there's no way to participate in an athletic event via the internet.
Al Kidd, president and chief executive officer of the National Association of Sports Commissions, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit that represents the sports tourism industry, said amateur sports events were a $11.8 billion business across the U.S. in 2017. That’s up from $4.8 billion in 2012.
Several factors are leading to this growth, Kidd said. The first is the popularity of travel sports for children and teens, such as soccer and baseball tournaments. Another factor is the growth of formerly niche sports, such as lacrosse, rugby, field hockey and disc golf. Those sports have become more popular as the public and private groups that operate youth sports complexes look to add events to keep their facilities busy, he said.
And active baby boomers are also leading to the increase in amateur sports. Kidd said the growth of games such as pickleball, a paddle game similar to badminton that’s played on a court that’s smaller than a tennis court, is a result of this. “Us old-timers still play sports,” he said.
One of the major events this summer is the Marucci World Series, which starts July 25 and will involve nearly 1,800 of the top baseball players 17 and under from across the U.S. and Canada.
This will be the second year in a row the invitation-only tournament will be held in Baton Rouge, said Kyle Achord, director of team sales for Marucci. Last year, 48 teams participated in the tournament; this year there will be 98 teams. Because of the growth of the tournament, games will be played at nearly 20 different baseball parks across south Louisiana, including LSU’s Alex Box Stadium, Southern’s Lee-Hines Field, M.L. Tigue Moore Field at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Zachary High School and University High School.
Holding the tournament in Baton Rouge allows the local company, which makes baseball bats that are popular with Big League hitters, show off its operations. "People get a better idea of who we are and its strengthens our relationships with our best customers," Achord said.
Marucci held its first World Series in Houston back in 2016. But holding the event in a massive city that’s home to the current World Series champions and has hosted Super Bowls caused it to get swallowed up. “It was a good event, but we didn’t get the whole support from the community like we do here,” Achord said.
That community support includes Visit Baton Rouge sponsoring an opening night ceremony at Alex Box, complete with fireworks, jambalaya and a live alligator.
“There are 200 cities out there like Baton Rouge, so we have to do one step more,” Arrigo said.