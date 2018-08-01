After seeing years of rate hikes, Louisiana residents getting health insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s individual exchange will see premiums drop in 2019 by an average of 6.4 percent.

The filings are an abrupt turnaround for the individual exchange, created under the ACA in what is commonly known as Obamacare, to offer insurance to people who don’t receive it through their jobs or other means. Louisiana’s individual market has weathered years of rising premiums, including a jump of 18.5 percent on average for 2018.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, the state’s largest insurer, and Vantage Health Plan, a small, north Louisiana-based insurer, are the only insurers in the state left offering health plans on the individual exchange.

"The market has started to stabilize after a couple years of heavy increases," Vantage spokesman Billy Justice said.

More than 100,000 Louisianians get insurance through the individual exchange, and the majority receive federal subsidies to offset the costs. A smaller group not covered by subsidies feel the full weight of premium changes.

Rates unveiled Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Insurance show declines in a range from about 4 percent to more than 15 percent. Premiums in the small group market will rise by 0.1 percent on average.

The general drop for 2019 rates comes after Blue Cross posted a $59 million profit in the individual exchange in 2017. That profit halted a three-year, $200 million slide that brought double-digit premium hikes for policyholders.

“Blue Cross filed 2019 rates with the Louisiana Department of Insurance last month as required by law. Most of our individual members will receive decreases on their premium rates next year, while others will see small increases,” Blue Cross spokeswoman Cindy Wakefield said.

"Based on the current conditions, and the stabilization of our current membership, it warranted a slight decrease statewide," Vantage's Justice said.

Vantage covers more than 10,000 people in the individual exchange.

Before Blue Cross made money in the individual market last year, officials and health groups had worried the insurer, along with Vantage, might join others who have fled the market here, leaving the state without an insurer providing coverage.

“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is committed to our mission to improve the health and lives of Louisianians,” Wakefield said Wednesday.