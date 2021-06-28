A host of elected and business leaders from South Louisiana have come out in support of the Canadian National-Kansas City Southern merger and Canadian National’s plans to sell off the 70-mile rail line connecting Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the Port of New Orleans and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation have all filed letters in support of the deal with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, the railways announced Monday.

“This combination would serve Baton Rouge well by expanding the collective reach of both railroads and bringing new, sustainable transportation solutions to businesses in Baton Rogue and East Baton Rouge Parish,” Broome said.

John Spain, BRAF executive vice president and a longtime advocate for passenger rail service, said the deal is “an opportunity to expand access to passenger service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.”

Canadian National announced a month ago it would sell the Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail line to help secure regulatory approval for its $33.6 million purchase of Kansas City Southern. That is the only area of overlap between the two rail networks.

One possibility could be that the section of rail owned by Canadian National could handle freight and the former Kansas City Southern line have passenger service or passenger service with a limited amount of freight.

More than 1,650 groups have filed letters in support of the rail merger, including members of Congress, rail customers in Canada, Mexico and the United States, rail suppliers, unions and local business organizations.

Monday was the deadline to submit comments on the deal to the surface transportation board.

Canadian National won the bidding war for Kansas City Southern over a competing $25 billion bid from Canadian Pacific railroad, but CP said it plans to continue pursuing regulatory approval for its combination with Kansas City Southern so it will be prepared if the CN deal fails to get approval.

Canadian Pacific maintains that competition will be hurt across much of central United States because Canadian National and Kansas City Southern both operate parallel rail lines that connect the Midwest to the Gulf Coast.

The company has reached out to Edwards about supporting passenger rail. “We could intermix freight with passenger service,” John Brooks, chief marketing officer for Canadian Pacific told The Advocate earlier this month. “We have the best track record (with Amtrak) for on-time service."