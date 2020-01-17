Baton Rouge-based Facilities Maintenance Management has acquired the facilities division of Labarre Associates, a construction design business in Denham Springs.
Facilities Maintenance Management, which sells construction and maintenance services, is bringing over at least 20 employees in the Labarre division, lifting its business to at least 150 employees. The employees being transferred occupy management and administration positions, among other roles.
The price was not disclosed.
Founded in 2010, Facilities Maintenance Management renovates apartment complexes and residential properties.
"The acquisition significantly strengthens (Facilities Maintenance Management's) ability to deliver vertically integrated solutions for commercial facilities planning, as well as day-to-day and on-demand facilities maintenance," Steven Davis Jr., chief executive officer and founder of the company, said in a news release.
The company was among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in 2019. It grew 213% between 2015 and 2018 to $17.7 million in annual revenue.
Labarre Associates expects to double down on its architectural and construction services divisions. The company has designed the chapel at Christ the King Church on LSU's campus, the Pelican State Credit Union on O'Neal Lane and a Bank of Zachary branch.
"We are looking forward to this strategic partnership between both companies," said Jay Labarre, CEO of Labarre Associates.
The pair met each other during the Louisiana Economic Development department's CEO Roundtable discussions.