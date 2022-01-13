Advanced Call Center Technologies said it will open a call center in Shreveport this spring that will create 600 new jobs.
Louisiana Economic Development said the $1.5 million customer care center will also create 314 indirect jobs. The company will begin hiring next month.
ACT is going into a space that had been a CenturyLink call center until about two years ago. CenturyLink changed its name to Lumen Technologies in September 2020.
ACT has clients in the financial industry and provides customer service support, fraud and dispute management, claims processing and other services.
To land the call center, the state provided an incentive package that includes up to $500,000 for workforce training services and $500,000 for infrastructure expenditures and to subsidize lease expenses. ACT is expected to utilize the Enterprise Zone program. The city of Shreveport and the Caddo Parish Industrial Development Board are negotiating a performance-based grant with ACT to support the new jobs.