BATON ROUGE AREA
Branding and advertising firm Brew Agency has been awarded the Women’s Business Enterprise Council, or WBEC South's 2018 Rising Star Award, recognizing innovation in business and a trajectory of growth. Marie Brewer Powell, owner and CEO, and her team, received the award in the southern region, which includes Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle.
LSU College of the Coast & Environment Dean and Professor Chris D’Elia has been named a fellow and sustaining fellow by the Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography.
The honor recognizes members who have volunteered time and efforts to the organization's programs, with sustaining fellows being cited for continual excellence in their contributions, commitment and service to the association and aquatic sciences. D’Elia joined the group in 1971.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Patrick Young, training manager in the New Orleans Business Alliance talent and workforce development department, was selected as a W.K. Kellogg Foundation Community Leadership Network Fellow.
The foundation's Community Leadership Network program develops local leaders who can unite people to create transformational change toward a more equitable society through its 18-month fellowship program.
The American Association of Nurse Practitioners has selected Jessica Landry, of LSU Health New Orleans, to receive the Louisiana State Award for Nurse Practitioner Advocate Excellence.
Landry is an instructor of clinical nursing and coordinates the BSN-DNP Primary Care Family Nurse Practitioner Program at LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing. She has been a registered nurse for 17 years, a family nurse practitioner for 14 years and has served in academia for seven years. Landry developed the Advocacy Program that trains health care providers to communicate and provide culturally sensitive care to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and intersex patients nationwide. Landry also directs the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Grant and SANE Program at LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing to increase access to certified sexual assault nurse examiners for people who have been sexually assaulted in 12 southeast Louisiana parishes.
The Urban Conservancy has presented 2019 Urban Hero awards to Carol Bebelle, executive director and co-founder of Ashé Cultural Arts Center; Leah Chase, executive chef of Dooky Chase’s Restaurant; Chuck Morse, executive director of Thrive NOLA; Paul Soniat, director of New Orleans Botanical Garden; and Leonetta Terrell, community activist, Friends of the Lafitte Greenway.
Honorees were recognized for epitomizing the Urban Conservancy's core values and being instrumental in shaping the organization's vision for a vibrant and resilient New Orleans.
AROUND LOUISIANA
The Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction is inducting Grady Coburn, Jack Hamilton, George LaCour and Linda Zaunbrecher, recognizing significant contributions to the state’s agriculture community in farming, ranching, forestry, aquaculture, education and agribusiness.
Coburn, of Cheneyville, is one of the state’s earliest crop consultants and contract researchers. Over the past 40 years, he’s had an integral role in increasing producer profitability. Coburn is a founding member of the National Alliance of Independent Crop Consultants and the Louisiana Agricultural Consultants Association.
Hamilton, a long-time farmer in Lake Providence, is being honored posthumously for crucial innovations in cotton production and ginning. He was a driving force in the formation of the Louisiana Agricultural Corporation Self-Insurance Fund.
George LaCour, a native of Morganza, is respected worldwide for his expertise with sustainability and conservation in the cotton industry. In his work for the Cotton Research and Promotion Program, LaCour has traveled as far as China and Vietnam to share his knowledge with cotton production, and he has been a presenter multiple times for international meetings in Brazil. He is a former president of the Southern Cotton Ginners and Louisiana Cotton Producers Association, as well as immediate past chairman of The Cotton Board.
Zaunbrecher, of Gueydan, is the second woman to enter the Hall of Distinction and is being recognized for her pioneering work in increasing leadership opportunities for women in agriculture. In 1984, she was the first woman elected to the Louisiana Farm Bureau board of directors’ executive committee. She also helped create the Louisiana Farm Bureau Foundation, a scholarship program named in her honor.
The induction ceremony is at 7 p.m. March 7 at L’Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge.