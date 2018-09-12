Virginia College is closing both of its Louisiana locations next year, part of a plan by the parent company of the for-profit college to shut down 26 campuses across the nation.

Along with the previously reported Cortana Mall location, which is set to shut down on July 1, the Shreveport-Bossier City campus will close a month earlier on June 1, said Meg Sunstrom, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Board of Regents.

There were 268 students enrolled at the Cortana campus and 232 in the Shreveport school, she said. Because both campuses won’t close for a few months, that will provide a chance for most of the students enrolled to complete their degree or certificate programs.

Education Corporation of America, based in Birmingham, Alabama, said it will close a third of its campuses by 2020. This includes Virginia College campuses in Southern cities such as Biloxi and Jackson, Mississippi; Mobile and Montgomery, Alabama; and Pensacola, Florida.

Inside Higher Ed, an online news site, noted that ECA has faced accreditation issues. The chain is overseen by the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, a group that the Obama administration sought to eliminate. That move would have caused for-profit schools to lose access to federal financial aid unless they were approved by another accreditation group. The Trump administration is considering if it should continue recognition of the ACICS.

Attempts by Virginia College to get accreditation from other organizations has been unsuccessful, with the groups citing poor graduation and job placement rates, along with high faculty turnover rates.