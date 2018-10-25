Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Dollar Tree are opening locations in the Perkins South Shopping Center in the next few months, bringing the occupancy rate at the Staring Lane retail outlet to 90 percent.
Donnie Jarreau, who headed up an investment group that bought the center at 1919 Staring Lane two years ago, said Ollie’s will open its first Baton Rouge store in the next four to six months in about 30,000 square feet.
Ollie’s specializes in selling closeout merchandise and excess inventory; Jarreau called it an “upscale Big Lots.” The company has stores in Bossier City and DeRidder and is set to open a Gonzales location in the next three months.
Dollar Tree will open its 15th store in East Baton Rouge Parish in the next three to four months, Jarreau said. The retailer, who sells an array of merchandise all priced at $1, will take up about 10,000 square feet in the center.
Jarreau and the other investors have spent $1 million in recent years fixing up the shopping center with new landscaping, lighting and signage. Other tenants include Dollar General and a St. Vincent de Paul thrift center.