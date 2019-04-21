BATON ROUGE AREA
Walter Monsour, vice president of government advisory practice at CSRS, has been named to the board of trustees of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, known as Fran U.
The architecture, engineering and construction firm focuses on program management, disaster recovery and owner representation and has offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lake Charles and Dallas. Monsour has been with the company since 2015, involved in government budgeting and forecasting, cost controls and private-sector interactions with elected and appointed officials. He previously was president and CEO of the East Baton Rouge Parish Redevelopment Authority; served as chief administrative officer for the East Baton Rouge City-Parish under two mayor-presidents; was executive assistant district attorney and parish attorney; and has been a business owner and commercial and residential real estate developer.
McGlinchey Stafford attorney Marshall Grodner has been named vice president of the American College of Commercial Finance Lawyers.
He was appointed a lifelong fellow of the college in 2006 and served on the group’s executive committee as treasurer in 2018. Grodner has a 30-year legal career in real estate and commercial finance. He also is a licensed title insurance agent and lectures nationally on real estate, commercial finance, legal opinions, and legal ethics and professionalism.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Christina Bolling has been named vice president and chief administrative officer of DSC Dredge LLC.
She served five years as corporate human resources director for its headquarters and two production facilities in Greenbush, Michigan, and Poplarville, Mississippi. Areas of responsibility include human resources, marketing, safety/environmental, quality assurance, project management, corporate administration and leadership development. Over the past 20 years, Bolling’s leadership experience includes work in the hospitality and industrial manufacturing fields. She also is co-owner of executive consulting firm Winning Work Teams Inc.
Chaffe McCall has named John M. Ribarits as a partner in its Houston office in its insurance, admiralty and maritime practices.
Ribarits, who earned his juris doctorate from Tulane University School of Law and undergraduate degree from the University of New York at Buffalo, has represented domestic and international insurer and corporate clients in a range of commercial insurance and defense matters, with first-chair trial experience in maritime, energy, general casualty and insurance disputes in state and federal courts.
Periodontist Dr. Kristi Soileau was installed as the 2019-2020 president of the Louisiana Dental Association.
Soileau has been practicing dentistry in New Orleans since 1988, following her 1985 graduation from the LSU School of Dentistry in New Orleans and completion of her periodontics and advanced education in general dentistry residencies.