Batch 13 Biscuits, Bonuts & Bowls, the fast-casual restaurant specializing in a cross between a biscuit and donut, is moving from Essen Lane to a larger location in downtown Baton Rouge.
Launched as a concept by Al Copeland Investments in 2017, the restaurant will be relocated to the IBM Building at 555 Lafayette St. in February, serving breakfast and lunch seven days a week.
The location gives Batch 13 "double the square footage and greater visibility for our concept,” said Al Copeland Jr., who has been franchising concepts for more than 40 years.
The restaurant will offer take-out and catering programs, downtown bike delivery and ordering through the new Batch 13 app. The menu includes bowls, brioche bun or biscuit sandwiches, and its unique bonut, a concept created based off the buttermilk biscuits made famous by Copeland's restaurateur father and founder and former owner of Popeye's Fried Chicken and Biscuits.
“We took the famous Copeland’s biscuit dough recipe and replaced the savory characteristic with a sweet focus, then fried it before coating or filling it to create this delicious treat,” Copeland said. “And in true Louisiana style, Batch 13 offers a little lagniappe with each batch of bonuts — a 13th — dad’s favorite number.”
Batch 13 will offer craft coffee and work with local partners, including Noni’s Kitchen, JayD’s and Swamp Dragon, he said.