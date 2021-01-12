Defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton made an undisclosed strategic investment in Tracepoint, a technology startup with Baton Rouge roots.
Tracepoint LLC, a digital forensics technology startup in New Orleans, was co-founded by Baton Rouge-based disaster response business Plexos Group and several other experts in the field in 2012.
Plexos Group CEO David Odom said that the investment "affirms the unique value this growing company brings to the cybersecurity industry." Plexos Group develops new companies and invests in startups as part of its market strategy, according to the company.
Tracepoint conducts background screening for employment, tenants, credit checks and drug and alcohol testing.
"Their support helps elevate and grow our incident response capabilities," said Chris Salsberry, CEO of Tracepoint.