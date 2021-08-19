The Isle of Capri Lake Charles, which had its floating casino barge damaged by Hurricane Laura nearly a year ago, is set to reopen in fall 2022 on land as Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles.

Caesars Entertainment, the parent company of the Isle, announced Thursday details about the expanded casino. Horseshoe will have more than 60,000 square feet of gambling space, compared to the Isle’s 45,000 square feet. There will be nearly 1,000 slot machines and table games, a World Series of Poker poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. The casino will also have a Brew Brothers Tap House.

The Isle was the first Louisiana riverboat casino to get approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board to move onto land, back in December 2019. The $112.7 million casino was set to open in May 2021, but the gaming barge and the site of the new resort were damaged by Hurricane Laura in late August. The casino barge was torn loose from its moorings and became stuck under the Calcasieu River Bridge for several hours.

The expansion will create more than 300 construction jobs.

Caesars had previously said that the casino would reopen on land in spring 2022.

The Isle has been closed since August 2020. In December, the casino announced it would lay off 336 employees.