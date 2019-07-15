Insurance claims from residents impacted by Hurricane Barry were trickling in after the storm brought high winds and heavy rain through Louisiana — putting residents on track for higher deductibles for wind damage to homes and coverage for flooded homes only if they are insured under a federal flood program.
For wind-related damage, insurers put into effect hurricane deductibles on homeowner policies when a named storm has been declared by the National Weather Service.
On average, hurricane deductibles are between 2% and 5%, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance. So a house that is insured up to $300,000 with a 5% deductible means the policyholder must pay up to $15,000 out of pocket before insurance kicks in to pay for damage to property protected by a homeowner's policy. A 2% deductible would be up to $6,000 on a $300,000 home.
In 2009, the state enacted a law following Hurricanes Gustav and Ike specifically prohibiting insurance companies from collecting more than one hurricane deductible each season. Insurers can't increase the amount of the deductible for policies at least three years old either, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance.
The state Insurance Department does not currently have an estimate of storm losses but has received fewer than 100 calls from consumers since Friday, said Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.
"By that measure it would seem like there is not a great volume of homeowner claims being generated, this was more of a flood event," Donelon said.
The largest insurer ranked by overall market share in Louisiana is State Farm, with more than 1 million auto policyholders and almost 300,000 homeowner policies. As of Monday evening, State Farm had about 850 weather-related auto claims across the state and about 730 homeowner claims for any loss, which includes wind, water or even tree damage.
State Farm rolled back its hurricane deductible from on average 5% in recent years to 2% this past spring, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance.
State Farm does not sell policies in Louisiana underwritten by the National Flood Insurance Program, which covers flood damage that traditional homeowner policies don't cover.
Cars that get flooded or damaged are covered under auto policies.
Allstate declined to provide claim data after the storm, citing its position as a publicly traded company. Progressive did not respond to requests for comment.
Meanwhile, Louisiana Farm Bureau had about 240 claims across its customer base as of Monday morning, coming in from St. Mary, Lafayette, Iberia, St. Landry, Pointe Coupee and Lafourche parishes. The company did not break the claims down by auto or home damage.
A spokesman said Louisiana Farm Bureau expects that number to rise.
Theriot Insurance, an independent insurance agency based in Lafayette, saw about 30 homeowner claims from customers as of Monday morning across Iberia, St. Mary and Lafayette parishes, owner Anthony Theriot said.
Fewer than one-third of homes in Iberia, St. Mary, Lafayette, St. Landry, Pointe Coupee, Lafourche had insurance policies through the National Flood Insurance Program as of December 2018. The highest concentration of policies was in Lafourche Parish, with about 30% of houses covered under the program, and the lowest concentration was in St. Landry Parish, with about 8.4% of houses with active National Flood Insurance Program policies in effect.
Here are some post-storm tips for consumers from the Louisiana Department of Insurance:
- File your claim sooner rather than later to get the process started and check from the insurance company early on. That way contractors can be hired. That can reduce the likelihood of being victim to contractor scams, where fraudulent companies are attracted to areas hit by disasters during a spike in demand for work.
- Don't be afraid to file an insurance claim for natural disaster damage. By law, insurance companies are not allowed to raise premiums for customers of three years or longer for filing natural disaster claims.
- Homeowners are usually required by insurance policies to minimize natural disaster damages and make temporary repairs while waiting for claims to the processed. That could mean tearing out drywall or carpets to prevent mold.