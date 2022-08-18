Shipbuilding and offshore work at Bollinger Shipyard in Lockport on Monday, September 27, 2021.

The Navy has awarded Bollinger a contract that could be worth $122 million to engineer and build unmanned ships that will hunt and destroy mines.

The contract initially calls for three Mine Countermeasure Unmanned Surface Vessels, with an option to build up to 30 ships.

(Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)