The Main Event family entertainment center at the Mall of Louisiana is set to reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The center, which includes a bowling alley, video games, laser tag arena and restaurants, had been closed since mid-March as part of efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic. When Gov. John Bel Edwards moved the state into Phase II of reopening on June 5, that cleared the way for Main Event to reopen.
As part of efforts to reassure the public and control spread of the coronavirus, Main Event has set up a “clean team” of employees who will sanitize and clean equipment between customers. All staffers will have their temperature checked before shifts, sanitation stations have been set up across the building and a contactless pay system has been established.