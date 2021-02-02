The Family Research Council, a leading national conservative Christian organization headed up by former state Rep. Tony Perkins, has purchased the site of a Baton Rouge church for $1.25 million.
The nonprofit organization bought the former Trinity Lutheran Church property at 10925 Florida Blvd. in a deal that was filed Tuesday afternoon. According to documents filed with the Clerk of Court’s office, Trinity Lutheran put the property up for sale in June 2018, before it moved its church and school to 15160 South Harrells Ferry in 2019.
The property is a 3.8-acre site that has about 42,000 square feet of improvements on it, including a church and assembly space, a gymnasium, administration building, classrooms, a full kitchen and 123 parking spots.
Perkins, a two-term Republican state representative from Pride, has been president of the Washington, D.C.-based FRC since 2003. The organization was spun off from James Dobson’s Focus on the Family.