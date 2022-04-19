The manufacturer of YellaWood said it will spend $22.5 million to expand its Avoyelles Parish treatment facility, a move that will create 58 jobs.
The new jobs at the plant in Mansura will have an average salary of $42,200, plus benefits. Great Southern Wood Preserving already as 75 employees at the plant.
According to Louisiana Economic Development, the expansion will create 300 construction jobs at its peak and lead to 144 indirect jobs in central Louisiana.
Work has already started on the expansion and the project should be completed by the end of 2023.
A 187,500-square-foot warehouse will be built to protect treated lumber, along with a 112,500-square-foot manufacturing facility, office building and truck maintenance shop.
To secure the expansion, the state gave Great Southern an incentive package that includes the services of the LED FastStart workforce training program and a $750,000 award from the Retention and Modernization Tax Credit program. Cleco will provide $750,000 for the expansion from its economic development fund. Great Southern is also expected to participate in the state's Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.