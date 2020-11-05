The Shell oil refinery in Convent, which sits midway between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, is shutting down after the company tried to sell it without success.

The Convent refinery employs 700 Shell workers and 400 contract workers. It sits on 4,400 acres that straddles Ascension and St. James parishes and can process 240,000 barrels of crude oil per day. The processing equipment connected to the plant is located in St. James Parish and occupies about 900 acres.

Shell Convent refinery shutdown: 5 things you should know WHAT HAPPENED?: After failing to find a buyer for its refinery in Convent, Shell is shutting down the plant. The shutdown process is expected …

Shell expects to offer workers alternative opportunities within the company or help them find new jobs during the layoff process. Shell's Convent and Norco facilities are unionized but its Geismar facility in Ascension Parish is not.

The employee relocation process includes a "selective voluntary severance program" at Shell's Norco facility, which is subject to a union agreement, to free up some jobs for those displaced by the shutdown in Convent.

The shutdown process is expected to begin in mid-November as the company consolidates its international oil refinery portfolio from 14 sites to only six by 2025.

"Despite efforts to sell the asset, a viable buyer was never identified," said Curtis Smith, spokesperson for Shell. "After looking at all aspects of our business, including financial performance, we made the difficult decision to shut down the site."

Shell plans to consolidate its assets into six energy and chemical parks, which includes the Norco site near New Orleans. Other sites are in Deer Park, Texas; The Netherlands; Singapore; Germany; and Canada.

The new petrochemical parks are expected to be located near existing complexes, such as Shell's Geismar site in Ascension Parish.

The consolidation is part of the company’s global strategy to invest in a core set of uniquely integrated manufacturing sites that are also strategically positioned for the transition to a low-carbon future," Smith said in a recent email.

That's because customers are asking for "lower carbon products," according to Shell.

The company is still investing in other Louisiana sites, it plans to invest $1.2 billion for an expansion at its Geismar facility for a major monoethylene glycol plant in Ascension Parish, for example.

The goal is for the refineries to be more integrated with the chemical complexes and produce more biofuels, hydrogen and synthetic fuels.

Other refineries which are under review for potential sale or closure include Puget Sound, Washington, and Mobile, Alabama, along with ones in Canada and Denmark. Decisions about those oil refineries have not been made yet, according to the company.

Even after shutdowns, the Louisiana plant will still be for sale.

"After the shutdown process is complete, we will continue to market the Convent refinery for divestment," Smith said.

The U.S. oil and gas industry has struggled in recent years with low oil prices pushing down profits and the refining business in particular was hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic when airline travel came to a near halt and has remained sluggish for eight months.

Calcasieu Refining in the Lake Charles region idled its own 135,500 barrels per day oil refinery before Hurricane Laura made landfall for economic reasons. By the end of the year, the independent refinery expects to lay off dozens of workers. Likewise, PBF Energy decided to shut most of its refining units in New Jersey at its 180,000 barrel per day facility and expects to lay off 250 workers.

There's been significant concern about the long term financial success of oil businesses and whether institutional investors are willing to lend more money for fossil fuel plant work or would rather invest in cleaner energy projects.

"COVID has really pushed things into a deep dark hole," said David Dismukes, executive director of the LSU Center for Energy Studies.

Gasoline refining cracks, which are profit margins, were roughly $8.46 per barrel compared to $13.17 per barrel last year, according to Refinitiv Eikon data shared by Reuters.

There is also a question as to whether the U.S. has hit 'peak energy demand' and accelerated the market trend as many white-collar workers remain at home and have stopped commuting driving down fuel demand, he said. For years, companies have not built new oil refineries and instead have sought to retrofit existing plants, often decades old to meet new requirements such as is the case with coal plants in the power generation sector.

"It's not just about what customers want, it's also about (the company's) ability to raise capital for future growth," Dismukes said. "It's not just about where the market is going."

As many companies assess existing expenses, this decision doesn't appear to just be between which oil refinery was most efficient rather it was about where the company wants to invest resources, he said.

There are companies which take old petrochemical facilities, dismantle them and stand them up in other developing nations which was once the case in Asia but now is more likely in markets like South America. One potential future would be for the plant to be sold for parts or cut up and relocated to other existing sites Shell owns.

Shell's Louisiana subsidiary, Equilon Enterprises LLC, has $1.18 billion in total taxable value in St. James Parish and paid $18.8 million for the refinery in 2019, tax records show. The company was the largest property tax payer in the parish in 2019. The second largest was Mosaic Fertilizer with its $311 million site, records show.

"If Shell can't sell it, nobody is going to sell it, it was seriously underperforming (financially) but they don't make decisions in a vacuum," Dismukes said. "If there's no appetite in the market that tells you something. And there's going to be an incentive to sell off that equipment and once you start cannibalizing that asset it would lose even more value."

It's not the first time the Shell refinery had faced closure, the company had decided to refurbish a gasoline producing unit in 2017 which prevented layoffs back then. In 2016, there was a fire at the refinery after a small valve failed which forced the evacuation of 1,400 workers and contractors at the time and cost $150 million in repairs.

Big fire last year at Convent refinery could not have been avoided, Motiva says A Motiva Enterprises investigation into the dramatic Aug. 11 fire at its St. James Parish oil refinery found the blaze resulted from a small v…

+4 St. James president: Layoffs avoided as Shell to revamp gasoline unit at Convent refinery A decision by Shell to refurbish a gasoline-producing unit at its Convent refinery rather than demolishing it and laying off workers could be …

In 2015, there was a previous plan for the Convent and Norco refineries to be run together as a single operation but the deal fell through because Shell and Saudi Aramco split up Motiva Enterprises and Shell took over the two Louisiana refineries at the time.

Shell mulls closure of some oil refineries if it can't sell them; Convent on the list The Shell oil refinery in Convent is up for sale but could face closure if the company doesn't find a buyer as it consolidates its refinery po…

Editors note: This story has been updated to correctly reflect that other stand-alone refineries in Washington State and Alabama are still for sale and a decision to shut down has not yet been made.