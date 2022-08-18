The Spine Hospital of Louisiana has selected a 30-year veteran of health care leadership in the state as its next chief executive.
Terri Hicks, who currently serves as chief financial officer of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, will first step into her role as the Spine Hospital’s CEO Monday during a short transition period, the hospital announced Wednesday. Hicks will take the full reins starting Oct. 1.
Hicks will replace Robert Blair, who in May said he will step away after a 12-year leadership tenure. Blair said he is “pseudo-retiring” and plans to move to Florida, where he will work as a consultant and help open an ambulatory surgery center.
“I am ecstatic and humbled to be joining the gulf coast’s top spine facility, which is continually recognized on the national level,” Hicks said in a statement. “I look forward to working along-side this award winning dedicated staff and Louisiana’s most elite group of spine and pain management physicians.”
Hicks began her health care career in 1988 as a business analyst at a Monroe specialty clinic. She joined St. Francis in 1995 as the medical oncology clinic manager for the Northeast Louisiana Cancer Institute.
In 1998 she became chief financial officer and chief operating officer of P&S Surgical Hospital, a specialty surgery center that now operates under the St. Francis umbrella. Hicks took on the St. Francis CFO role in 2021.
Spine Hospital officials said Hicks brings a proven track record and deep knowledge of the specialty hospital industry.
“Having someone who knows the importance and detail of daily operations, while seeing the big picture and growth potential is essential to our continued success,” Dr. Greg Fautheree, chair of the hospital’s board, said in a statement.
Our Lady of the Lake purchased an interest in the Spine Hospital in February. Both OLOL and St. Francis are owned and operated by Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.