Louisiana's nonfarm employment increased by 1,500 jobs over the past 12 months ending in August, which is largely driven by gains in education and health services.

Louisiana ended August with 1,980,200 jobs, according to preliminary numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

There were 10,200 jobs added in education and health services across the state, an increase of 3.2% to 326,500 workers. Manufacturing was up by 1,900 jobs, or 1.4% to 137,700; trade, transportation and utilities, 1,200 jobs, or 0.32%, to 380,800; information, 100 jobs, or 0.46%, to 21,700 jobs; and professional and business services, 2,400 jobs, 1.13%, to 215,600.

Meanwhile, construction employment fell by 11,700 jobs, or 7.6%, to 142,200; leisure and hospitality, 1,100 jobs to 236,800; mining and logging, which includes oil and gas, 400 jobs to 36,100; financial activities, 1,000 jobs, to 90,300 total; and federal, state and local government, 2,200 jobs to 316,600.

The state's unemployment rate continued to drop to 4.9% from 5.4% in August 2018.

