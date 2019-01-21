ShoppersChoice.com, a Baton Rouge-based online retailer of barbecue grills, outdoor kitchens and patio furniture, is consolidating its operations under the BBQGuys brand.
BBQGuys was the original name of the company when Mike Hackley started selling grills online in 1999.
“By far, BBQGuys, of all our brands, has come to be the brand that people recognize, trust and love,” Hackley said in a statement. “We built our brands to be authorities in their respective outdoor product categories, but now we are going forward as one team with one vision.”
The move means the ShoppersChoice.com kitchen and patio showroom has been renamed to the BBQGuys Showroom and moved to 1811 N. Airway Drive. Sister websites, including UltimatePatio.com and GasLogGuys.com, have been consolidated under BBQGuys.
The ShoppersChoice.com website will remain up and running, but will change in the near future to a “content-only/informational site," said Marina Cutaia, a spokeswoman for BBQGuys.
Plans are in the works to start developing and manufacturing BBQGuys-branded products and Hackley said the company is expanding its BBQGuysPro operations with dedicated services for contractors and trade professionals.