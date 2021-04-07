The new owners of the Bon Carré Business Center expect to spend about $10 million for the first phase of renovations to the former shopping mall turned technology park.
Baton Rouge-based Coleman Partners Architects has been hired to do "a whole re-imaging of the property", said Matt Chapdelaine principal with EdgePWR. EdgePWR, based in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, bought the 712,000-square-foot center on Florida Boulevard last year for $8 million.
Chapdelaine said the developers realized the project scope should be bigger after they talked to people who remembered shopping on the property, back when it was Bon Marche Mall.
"The facility needs an upgrade," he said. "It will have a very modern look and feel which really goes along with it being a technology center for the next generation."
EdgePWR plans on making some improvements to the property such as replacing the roof, adding new landscaping with green space for business meetings, a fresh parking lot, pressure washing and new exterior paint in a modern style. Work has been slower to move forward because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But don't expect a drastic change to its exterior color scheme -- though it will have a new color -- or more investment in traditional office space as there is less demand for space during the coronavirus pandemic while many individuals work from home.
"We started having conversations with our current tenants and prospective tenants," he said. "Technology and COVID is changing real estate. This asset is really well positioned."
Plans are in the works to bring restaurants back to Bon Carré.
"We're talking to a couple different restaurants right now," Chapdelaine said. "It's our understanding that there was a vibrant food truck scene there in the past so we're looking to bring that back."
Bon Marche was built in 1960 as a major shopping center with anchors such as Maison Blanche, JCPenney, DH Holmes and Piccadilly. After Cortana Mall opened in 1976, less than 2 miles down Florida Boulevard, Bon Marche lost major tenants. It closed in 1990.
It was renovated and a data center was installed with a mix of traditional office space and the Louisiana Technology Park, otherwise known as NexusLA, a non-profit which fosters startup businesses.
Bon Carré has about 40% vacant space but the tenants it does have are major employers such as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Turner Industries, Venyu, H&E Equipment Services, Capital Area Human Services, the Louisiana Department of Health and and the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Internet service provider Cox Communications took over the former Montgomery Ward space as its regional headquarters, but it's separately owned by Cox.
Staff Writer Timothy Boone contributed to this story.