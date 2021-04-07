The South Carolina firm that purchased Bon Carré Business Center paid $8 million for the Florida Boulevard property, according to documents filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.

The buyer was Edge 7389 Florida Blvd LLC, which has the same mailing address as EdgePWR, the South Carolina firm that announced two months ago it had purchased Bon Carré. The LLC’s name includes Bon Carré’s address.