The Baton Rouge metro area lost 500 jobs over the past 12 months through June.
It was among six of Louisiana's nine metro areas that lost nonfarm jobs over the year, according to preliminary U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics data that is not seasonally adjusted.
The state gained 3,700 jobs, a .02% increase, since June 2018 for a total of 1.9 million jobs.
The Baton Rouge metro area had 411,000 jobs as of June. Construction lost 5,400 jobs over the year - roughly half of which were for building construction projects. Heavy and civil engineering lost 1,500 jobs over the year. Retail trade lost 700 jobs and information lost 300 jobs.
Meanwhile there were gains for manufacturing which added 300 jobs, trade, transportation and utilities which added 300 jobs, professional and business services gained 300 jobs. Likewise, education and health services added 1,600 jobs, and leisure and hospitality added 700 jobs over the year.
The unemployment rate for the Baton Rouge metro area was 4.9% in June, down from 5.5% in June 2018. Statewide unemployment dropped to 5.3% a decrease from 6.1% during the same time period.
LAFAYETTE: The Acadiana region added 2,400 jobs over the year, a increase of less than 1%, to 205,900 jobs. There were job gains across several industries, the largest of which was 1,100 jobs in leisure and hospitality followed by 500 jobs in manufacturing, another 500 jobs in education and health services and 400 jobs added in professional and business services. For mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, the industry contracted by 200 jobs. Unemployment in Lafayette was 5.2%, down from 6.1% in June 2018.
NEW ORLEANS: The Crescent City added 12,900 jobs, a nearly 4% increase, to 588,300. Leisure and hospitality added 6,200 jobs over the year, education and health services added 4,000 jobs and professional and business services added 3,400 jobs over the year. Losses stemmed from construction, 1,400; financial activities 1,100 and information 1,000. The unemployment rate was 5%, down from 5.8% in June 2018.
OTHER AREAS: Hammond showed no change over the year and had 84,300 jobs. Lake Charles added 300 jobs over the year to 118,800. Houma-Thibodaux lost 2,700 jobs to 84,300; Shreveport-Bossier City lost 2,100 jobs to 179,800; Monroe lost 100 jobs down to 78,300 and Alexandria lost 100 jobs to 61,700.