Food incubator info seminar scheduled
The LSU AgCenter will host a free informational seminar June 19 on joining its Food Incubator in Baton Rouge.
The seminar will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane.
The Food Incubator, which launched in 2013, gives food entrepreneurs access to experts, equipment and facilities that help them with production and marketing. The seminar will provide information on its services, laws pertaining to food businesses and basic food safety. In 2018, more than 20 companies made about 100 tons of food products — including snacks, baked goods, condiments and beverages — in the incubator.
Seminar registration is at http://bit.ly/2WcLBGR.
Cruise America signs on Phil & Nick's
International RV rental firm Cruise America has announced an affiliate dealer partnership with Phil & Nick’s Service Center in Baton Rouge.
Phil and Nick’s Service Center is a family-owned business spanning three generations and specializes in car and truck rentals. The partnership supports the local business and allows Cruise America to expand its rental options, officials said.
Founded in 1972, Cruise America RV Rentals & Sales is in the U.S. and with its subsidiary, Cruise Canada, operates 132 locations across North America. Cruise America maintains a fleet of 4,500 motor homes and employs more than 300 people.
Round Room opens TCC Verizon store
Verizon-authorized wireless retailer Round Room LLC has opened a TCC store at 9730 Bluebonnet Blvd. in Baton Rouge
Founded in 1991, TCC operates nearly 900 locations in 39 states. Its website is www.TCCRocks.com. Based in Carmel, Indiana, Round Room leads and invests in companies serving the wireless industry and has 1,160 TCC and Wireless Zone stores across 41 states.
Business conference, expo set at Cortana
The second annual Minority Business Conference & Expo is being held by the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce on June 15 in Cortana Mall, 9401 Cortana Place, Entrance 2.
The chamber will be holding panel discussions, and, taking notes from last year’s participants, will extend the panels to include audience questions and answers, said Troy Lee, event coordinator. "Our chamber is still relatively new, and we are working hard to be sure this year’s event reflects our desire to address the needs of small minority businesses in the capital area," he said.
The event is being held at Cortana to highlight efforts of organizations in north Baton Rouge working to revitalize the retail center as a mixed-tenant use.
Vendor opportunities for the conference and expo have been extended to include food trucks in the mall parking lot at $260 and businesses at $175. There are discounted booths for nonprofits at $100 and youth up to age 17 at $50. Information and registration are at https://brmbcc.org.
Starting business seminar scheduled
A seminar titled "Simple Steps for Stating Your Business" is being held by the SCORE chapter from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 4 in the East Baton Rouge Parish Library at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Topics include myths and realities of entrepreneurship, critical success factors, knowing your options, components of business ownership, making a business legal, funding and cash management, and business plan basics.
Registration is at scorebr.org.