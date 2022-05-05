Interviews will be held Monday and Tuesday morning with the two finalists for the job as executive director of the Downtown Development District.
James Slaughter, a consultant and economic development specialist from Beacon, New York, will interview on Monday. Whitney Sayal, assistant director of urban trails at BREC and a former DDD staffer, will interview on Tuesday.
Both interviews will be held at the DDD offices at 247 Florida St. and follow the same format. A meet-and-greet breakfast with the public will be held from 8:20 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., followed by an interview from 10 a.m. to noon. The interview will include a 40 minute presentation from each candidate, followed by questions from the search committee and attendees.
Slaughter and Sayal were recommended as finalists by the search committee out of a pool of nine candidates. That pool was whittled down from about 80 people who applied for the job as DDD executive director.
Sayal was the only local finalist. She spent eight years on the DDD staff as a development project director.
A third finalist, Jefferson Traywick, a partner on the Birmingham Business Alliance’s Growth Team in Alabama, removed himself from consideration due to personal reasons.
The DDD Executive Director Search Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the candidates and make a recommendation to the full board. After the DDD selects an executive director, the hire must be approved by the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.
Davis Rhorer, who led the district since it was formed in 1987, died in March 2021 from COVID-19. Gabe Vicknair served as interim executive director until March, when he left to take another job.