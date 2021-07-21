The CEO of Woman's Hospital is leaving Baton Rouge for her old stomping grounds in North Carolina to be president of Duke Raleigh Hospital.
Dr. Barbara Griffith was an executive with Duke Regional Hospital before joining Woman's Hospital as CEO in October 2019, leading the organization through the coronavirus pandemic. She is expected to return to North Carolina in September.
Paul Cleckner, Woman's chief transformation officer, will serve as interim this fall and will work with Griffith during the transition. Cleckner's experience includes his role as chief operating officer for Tennessee's St. Thomas Health, a system of nine hospitals, 8,000 employees and over 1,000 employed or affiliated physicians.
“Dr. Griffith made a tremendous impact in her time at Woman’s, and our board is confident in Paul’s ability to stay the course on the groundwork we have laid for the strategic vision for the hospital. His experience in health care and technology will allow us not to skip any beats while we search for a permanent replacement to usher in the next chapter of the hospital," said Ben Marmande, who chairs the board for Woman's Hospital Foundation.
Griffith, Woman's sixth CEO, previously served as the chief medical officer and chief of business operations at Duke Regional for seven years, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has 20 years of clinical practice experience, and during her tenure at Duke Regional led business development and strategy for clinical programs.
Duke Raleigh is located in Wake County, the second fastest growing health care market in the country, officials said.
At Woman's, Griffith is credited with improving maternal health outcomes, growing the hospital's surgical patient volume and using interventional radiology.
Before Griffith was hired, Robert Burgess, former top executive at St. Elizabeth Hospital, had been interim CEO of Woman's Hospital after longtime CEO Teri Fontenot retired after 27 years in the role.
Woman's Hospital has hired global executive search business Korn Ferry to find Griffith's replacement.
“Walking into Woman’s, one feels the legacy of caring for generations of families,” said Dr. Barbara Griffith. “I will always be thankful for the opportunity to serve the wonderful families of Baton Rouge alongside this incredible team of professionals. The teamwork I witnessed from our executive team, medical staff and employees has been truly inspirational.”