Baton Rouge-area home sales were 58.8% higher in May than a year ago when pandemic-related shutdowns affected sales, with last month marking the 12th month in a row the market has posted a year-to-year increase.
Buyer demand is being fueled by historically low mortgage rates and continues to outpace supply.
Low inventory in the nine-parish Baton Rouge area and an increase in the number of homes sold to 1,321 worked together to bring the month’s supply of inventory down, a report released by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service showed. Conditions were favorable for sellers as they benefited from the decrease in inventory, resulting in a higher median sales price, higher percent of list price received and reduced days houses spent on the market.
The inventory of homes for sale in the Baton Rouge area decreased 56.7% to 1,617, causing the supply to fall to 1.3 months at the current sales pace. A six-month supply of homes is considered a balanced market.
Sellers received 98.9% of their listed price, a 1.1 percentage point gain. Houses spent an average 50 days on the market, 35.9% fewer days than a year ago.
The median sales price of homes sold in May increased 11.9% to $234,973 — meaning half sold for more and half for less than that amount.
New listings increased 0.4% to 1,286, while pending sales, a sign of future activity, decreased 6.5% to 1,242.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, home sales increased 64.4% to 707 from a year ago, with the median sales price increasing 5.6% to $235,000. The inventory fell 58.1% to 867. New listings increased 2.6% to 672. Pending sales decreased 4.4% to 636.
Ascension Parish saw a 65.9% increase in sales to 229, with the median sales price rising 9.9% to $269,000. New listings decreased 10.1% to 223, and the inventory of homes for sale decreased 55.9% to 222 from a year ago. Pending sales decreased 8.0% to 231.
In Livingston Parish, home sales jumped 35.3% to 234 from a year ago, with the median sales price increasing 12.7% to $211,250. New listings rose 3.1% to 267, and the inventory of homes for sale decreased 50.3% to 292. Pending sales decreased 15.5% to 240.
The report noted that with a limited supply of existing homes to purchase nationally, all eyes are on home builders to provide a boost of inventory to the market to help meet buyer demand. However, increasing material and labor costs, along with supply chain challenges, have contributed to significantly higher construction costs, with builders passing them on to homebuyers.
With warmer temperatures, the reopening of the economy and rising sales prices could draw more sellers to the market, but historically low levels of homes for sale are likely to continue for some time.