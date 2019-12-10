Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar is making a slight change to its name, a move that company officials said better reflects what makes the Baton Rouge-based chain different from other sports bars.
The restaurant will now be called Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. The first location with the new name will open next month in Conway, Arkansas. The 33 Walk-On’s in operation will get new signs throughout 2020.
Brandon Landry, who co-founded Walk-On’s, said the new name acknowledges the restaurant’s unique dishes, such as the smoked gouda turkey burger, boom boom shrimp poboy and cajundillas.
“We don’t really fit neatly into the category of a bar, nor do we fit into the mold of a traditional restaurant — we’re truly an elevated version of both,” Landry said. “When asked to explain the Walk-On’s concept to someone that isn’t familiar, none of our team members felt comfortable calling it a sports bar or casual dining spot, so we decided to create a restaurant category of our own: Sports Bistreaux.”
Walk-On’s has recently opened restaurants in Slidell, Montgomery, Alabama; and Hoover, Alabama. Along with the Conway location, five other restaurants are expected to open in the first three months of 2020: Texarkana, Texas; Orlando and Tallahassee, Florida; College Station, Texas; and Rogers, Arkansas.