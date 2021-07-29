Chase Bank is consolidating its office space in the Chase South Tower and will now take up one floor of the downtown building.

The bank was issued a permit Wednesday to remodel the sixth floor of the building at 451 Florida Blvd. The permit put the cost of the work at just under $1 million.

Greg Hassell, a Chase spokesman, said the bank takes up about 49,000 square feet in the building, with the space spread across about four floors. Once the work is completed in September, Chase will take up the entire sixth floor, going down to 15,000 square feet.

Chase didn’t have a need for that much space because the bank has shifted away from employees having offices to open seating, he said. “We’ve been in the building for a long time, dating back to the Premier Bank days,” Hassell said.

By consolidating on one floor, it will be easier for Chase employees in different departments to work together on customer issues, he said.

About 50 people currently work in the Chase offices downtown, and Hassell said the number of employees has been steady for the past few years. The bank also has a branch in the building.

The Chase South Tower is currently undergoing a renovation. Owner Mike Wampold is converting the top 12 floors of the high rise building into 144 luxury apartments. A floor plan circulated by Wampold shows a variety of apartment sizes, ranging from one-bedroom units as small as 736 square feet to a three-bedroom unit at 1,366 square feet. Monthly rent for the units is expected to be $1.60 to $2 per square foot.

The second through ninth floors will remain office space, and the plan is to put retail on the first floor.