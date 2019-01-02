The Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation has tapped David M. Beach as president and chief executive officer following the retirement of Daniel Bevan.
Beach, a native of Baton Rouge and a West Point graduate, was with Hancock Whitney Bank as a vice president in the trust department, serving clients throughout south Louisiana. Announcing the hiring, the foundation cited his investment and fiduciary experience, as well as his involvement in the Baton Rouge community through board service and leadership with several nonprofit organizations.
Bevan will remain a trustee of the foundation, the board said.
"The mission of the foundation is timeless, and with David’s leadership we know the future remains very promising for the thousands of beneficiaries that the foundation serves with its resources," said J.H. Campbell Jr., chair of the foundation's board of trustees.
The organization also promoted Jan Ross to executive vice president of philanthropy.
The Baton Rouge-based foundation was created by longtime businessman Huey Wilson and his wife and philanthropist Angela Wilson. The couple had founded H.J. Wilson Co., which grew to more than 80 catalog showroom stores across the South before being sold in 1985 to Tennessee-based Service Merchandise, which went out of business in 2002. The Wilson's also co-founded Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. in 1990, an oilfield service business in Houma now based in Houston.
The foundation invests in organizations and programs focused on four main areas: Human services, health care, education and prison re-entry. Since 2000, it has invested more than $45 million throughout the 10-parish capital region.