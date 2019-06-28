The New Orleans area added 6,400 jobs, a 1.1% increase to 585,500 over the past 12 months through May.
It was among five of Louisiana’s nine metro areas that added nonfarm jobs over the year, according to preliminary U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics data that is not seasonally adjusted. Overall, the state gained 4,300 jobs, a 0.2% increase, since May 2018 to just under 2 million jobs. Statewide unemployment was 4.1% during the same time frame.
The New Orleans area posted the largest job gain and second-largest percentage gain among the state's metro areas. Major gains were in leisure and hospitality, 4,200 jobs; education and health services, 3,000; and professional and business services, 2,900. Losses came from the financial sector, 1,600; information, 1,400; and trade and transportation, 1,300. The unemployment rate was 3.8%, down from 4.5% in May 2018.
BATON ROUGE: The Baton Rouge area's smaller 0.05% percentage gain of 200 jobs gave it a total of 401,000. The region lost 3,100 jobs in construction; 500 in the information sector; and 200 jobs in professional and business services. Among its gains were 1,000 in leisure and hospitality; 1,600 in local and state government; 700 in education and health services; and 500 in manufacturing. The unemployment rate for the Baton Rouge area dropped to 3.7% as of May from 4.2% a year ago.
LAFAYETTE: The Acadiana region added 3,000 jobs, a nearly 1.5% increase to 206,900 jobs overall. Some of those gains stemmed from 1,200 jobs added in the leisure and hospitality sector and 1,000 in professional and business services. For mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, the industry contracted by 400 jobs. Unemployment in Lafayette was 4.1% down from 4.9% in May 2018.
OTHER AREAS: Hammond gained 200 jobs to 46,000 and Lake Charles, 500 to 118,700. Decreases came in Houma-Thibodaux, by 3,000 to 84,700 jobs; Shreveport-Bossier City, by 2,900 to 179,300; Monroe, by 200 to 78,800; and Alexandria, by 600 to 61,400.