The Pelican State Portfolio outperformed the broader financial markets in the first quarter of 2022, a period marred by rising inflation and surging gasoline prices.
The 20 Louisiana-based publicly traded businesses that make up the portfolio were down 1.5% for the first three months of the year.
In comparison, the Russell 2000, which follows small-cap stocks with an average market capitalization of $1.3 billion, was down 7.8% for the quarter. The S&P 500, which tracks 500 large companies, was down nearly 5% for the first three months of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, an index of 30 top businesses, was down 4.6%.
Peter Ricchiuti, a finance professor at Tulane University, said what was interesting in the first quarter was what businesses were the biggest losers. Ricchiuti tracks regional stocks across the South through the university's Burkenroad Reports.
Covington-based Pool Corporation saw its stock price drop by more than 25%. The wholesale distributor of swimming pool equipment and supplies had been a strong performer, with its share price topping $560 at the end of 2021.
The company’s stock price dropped, even after Pool Corp. announced record annual sales and profits in February. “One of the things you’ve got to look out for with stock prices is that sometimes the good news and optimism is baked in the cake,” Ricchiuti said. So a business announcing strong numbers have already been taken into account by investors.
Pool Corp is still an attractive investment, he said noting the saying about how it’s better to own a great company at a not-so-good price, as opposed to a not-so-good company at a great price.
The biggest loser for the quarter was Waitr, the food delivery service that saw its share price fall by more than 50%. The company is considering a reverse stock split to consolidate available shares and boost the price. Waitr is at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq exchange unless it can get the stock price above $1 for 10 consecutive days before July 25.
Shares of Waitr closed the quarter at 37 cents.
Rising gas prices were a big story during the first quarter, with demand surging as part of the recovery from the COVID pandemic and President Joe Biden banning Russian oil imports as a result of the invasion of Ukraine. Crude oil prices topped $100 a barrel for most of March.
But Ricchiuti said the increased oil prices haven’t benefitted Louisiana. Offshore drilling activity hasn’t increased, due to Biden’s energy policies and pressure from investors to send oil and gas profits back to shareholders. That means the offshore service companies that drive employment in the state’s oil and gas sector haven’t added workers. At the same time, consumers are paying more to fill up their tanks. “Louisiana is getting the short end of the stick,” he said.
The biggest winner for the quarter were Covington-based Globalstar. The satellite phone company saw its stock price go up by nearly 29%, to end the quarter at just below $1.50 a share. The low price of Globalstar means small gains or losses have an oversized impact.
Lafayette-based LHC Group ended the quarter up nearly 20%. LHC shares shot up in late March, after UnitedHealth Group said it would buy the home health agency for $5.4 billion or $170 a share.
LHC and Amedisys, headquartered in Baton Rouge, were the last two publicly traded home health agencies. Investors long thought the companies were targets for a takeover, possibly from a hospital system or a national drugstore chain, Ricchiuti said.
The fact that the nation’s largest health insurer is buying LHC shows how important home health is to the continuum of medical care, he said. LHC works with patients who are recovering from surgery, to people who need hospice care at home.
“LHC is something that gave people in Lafayette a tremendous amount of pride,” Ricchiuti said. “Now, it’s another Louisiana public company being taken off the board.”
