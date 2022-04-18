Floor & Décor, a national flooring and tile retailer, is set to open it first Baton Rouge store Thursday, next to Costco.
Fifty people will work in the 80,000 square foot warehouse and design center.
This will be the third Louisiana location for Floor & Décor. It has a design gallery on Magazine Street in New Orleans and a warehouse store in Gretna. The Atlanta-based chain has more than 162 locations in 33 states.
The stores cater to do-it-yourself homeowners and professional builders, contractors and remodelers, with a selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank.