For the second day in a row, Waitr has announced a partnership with a logistics and software logistics firm to expand its delivery services — this time opening the door to bring clothing, luxury items, sporting goods and items from ethnic grocery stores to customers.
Lafayette-based Waitr — which now calls itself “Waitr powered by ASAP” as it begins to roll out its new name — announced the agreement Friday with Burq, a San Francisco-based company. Burq works with small- and medium-sized businesses.
Like the deal announced Thursday with Wisconsin-based Elite EXTRA, this is part of Waitr's plans to transition from food and grocery delivery to a "deliver anything" model.
The Elite EXTRA deal allows Waitr to move into delivering auto parts and electrical products.
“Our vision is to provide same-day delivery of a wide range of items our customers need and want,” Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the board of Waitr, said in a statement. “We believe this new partnership with Burq is another noteworthy step toward accomplishing our mission.”
Salman Habib, co-founder of Burq, said the deal combines his company's delivery infrastructure with Waitr's fleet of drivers.
“Burq’s new relationship with Waitr will make it easier and more convenient for customers to get what they need and fast from their favorite retail outlet,” he said in a statement.
Waitr saw its business soar during the early days of the COVID pandemic, when indoor dining was banned and restaurants scrambled to offer delivery service. But now that people have returned to eating in restaurants, the company has seen its revenue drop. This has led the business to pursue other offerings, including delivery deals with 7-Eleven and exploring cannabis services.