The Downtown Development District Board of Commissioners has come out in favor of an ordinance targeting aggressive panhandling that is set to go before the Metro Council later this month.
The DDD board voted Tuesday to endorse the measure, which will be introduced at the Metro Council on Wednesday. A public hearing for the ordinance will be held March 25.
Davis Rhorer, executive director of the DDD, said aggressive panhandling has been an issue in some parts of downtown.
"This is the first step in a much larger initiative dealing with people in the street," he said. "Sometimes these people are homeless, a lot of times they are not and they're taking advantage of the situation."
In the measure proposed by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office, "aggressive solicitation" is defined as blocking cars from entering and exiting legal parking areas, following a person or group with the intent to harass them, walking up and asking someone for money while they're at an ATM, loitering along a roadway to beg from motorists for money and entering a private business or "defined neighborhood" to solicit whenever there's a sign posted prohibiting such practices.
The proposed ordinances would also target individuals who falsely identify themselves to ask for money for a need that doesn't exist. It would also be unlawful for anyone to solicit funds for one purpose and then use them for a different purpose.
The final proposed caveat would outlaw anyone from sitting or lying down on any public sidewalk, median or any other right of way.
For each violation, offenders would get fined up to $25, or sentenced to 20 hours of community service, for the first offense. If cited again for aggressive panhandling and/or trespassing, offenders would face up to $250 in fines and 60 hours of community service.
Rhorer said there are measures underway to establish temporary and permanent housing for local homeless people. Last week, the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless was awarded a $250,000 grant from Broome's office to help establish a "tiny home" community for long-term homeless people. The money would go toward buying land and setting up infrastructure in the community.