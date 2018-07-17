Gallo Mechanical, a New Orleans-based business that provides plumbing and HVAC services to commercial businesses across the Gulf Coast, has purchased an office building on Exchequer Drive and will move its Baton Rouge offices there.
The company bought the 8,340-square-foot building at 6750 Exchequer for $729,052 in a deal that closed earlier this month. The seller was L&E 1 Properties LLC of Baton Rouge.
King Logan, a spokesman for Gallo, said the company is moving its western operations office from Gonzales to Baton Rouge to be closer to its primary service area. The company's clients include schools, health care facilities, shopping centers and office buildings. The goal is to get the employees in the new building by mid-August. “It’s a growing business and they have an immediate need for more service technicians, plumbers and pipefitters,” Logan said.
About 12 employees will work out of the office and 25 to 30 field employees will be based there, he said. Gallo will take up all of the building.