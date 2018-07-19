The Louisiana Gaming Control Board on Thursday approved Penn National Gaming’s $2.8 billion purchase of Pinnacle Entertainment.
The board is the eighth state gambling board to approve the deal. The Ohio Casino Control Commission approved the sale on Wednesday.
Penn National officials said the deal is on track to close in the second half of the year. Shareholders of both companies approved the merger in March. If the deal is approved, the combined company will operate 41 properties, including L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles, Boomtown Casino and Hotel New Orleans and Boomtown Casino and Hotel Bossier City.
Pinnacle leases and operates the L'Auberge casinos and hotels in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, Boomtown casinos and hotels in New Orleans and Bossier City.
In 2013 Penn National spun off Gaming and Leisure Properties, a real estate investment trust that owns and operates Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge among its properties. Pinnacle sold its Louisiana properties in 2016 to Gaming and Leisure Properties and has been paying hundreds of millions of dollars a year in rent to the group to lease and operate the four riverboats.