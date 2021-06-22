Waitr has launched in New Roads, making it the 49th Louisiana city covered by the app-based food delivery service.

Lafayette-based Waitr said deliveries started Tuesday. To mark the occasion, the company is temporarily waiving delivery fees for customers in New Roads.

Waitr currently operates in more than 800 markets in the U.S., including the markets it added through the acquisitions of Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes. The company recently announced it will rebrand itself over the next 12 to 18 months, with a new name and logo.