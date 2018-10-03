Amedisys has extended its employment agreement with President and CEO Paul Kusserow, adding three years to the contract.
Kusserow's deal expired last week, but the new agreement announced Wednesday extends the contract to Dec. 16, 2021.
Kusserow said the agreement will allow him to continue the job he started in December 2014.
"In many respects, I feel as if we’re only now getting going," he said in a statement. "Every organization needs a sense of stability and continuity to keep growing and striving for excellence."
Amedisys, which is headquartered in Baton Rouge but has an executive office in Nashville, is one of the largest home health companies in the country, with a market capitalization of $3.84 billion.