When Shawn Usher co-founded Sparkhound, the Baton Rouge-based information technology consulting company, in late 1998 the technological landscape was totally different.
“Most of the small clients of ours didn’t have internet,” he said. “We were truly all doing the dial-up thing.”
Back then, Usher saw Sparkhound’s role as serving as a chief information officer for clients, finding ways to use technology to help their businesses.
“I loved the feeling we got when we helped somebody,” Usher said. “That’s a feeling you don’t get tired of.”
Since those early days, Sparkhound has grown to a national company, with offices in Houston, Dallas and Birmingham, Alabama. A little over half of the company's 255 employees work in Baton Rouge. Clients include Sally Beauty, 7-11, Baton Rouge General, Albemarle, Westinghouse, Amedisys and The Advocate.
The bigger clients have different demands than the firms that hired Sparkhound in the early years and have their own chief information officers. They want Sparkhound to help them meet specific business objectives. It might be increasing profits, cutting costs or reaching more customers.
“The business is always changing, but in some ways the business hasn’t changed at all,” Usher said. “The focus is still on what the client is trying to do from a business perspective.”
It’s just that Sparkhound handles tasks now such as helping Murphy Oil migrate all of its systems out of data centers and into the cloud, allowing the exploration and drilling company to save money and be more nimble.
Usher co-founded Sparkhound a week after he earned his MBA from LSU. He had been working in the IT department at Baton Rouge General, but quit that job to launch the company.
He had four goals for the business. Two were financial: to post $12 million in annual revenue and have a 20 percent profit margin. The other two were qualitative: to create a company where all the employees would make a genuine impact on a client’s business and to have a business that could run independently of Usher and his co-founder, Brad Smith. “We didn’t want to have a top-down directive,” he said.
It took about 10 years to reach the goals, Usher said. Now the company has moved on to other objectives — to become the gold standard in aiding companies.
“We want to be the first people a business calls,” he said. “We want to be the people you want to work with.”
In 2009, Sparkhound opened an office in Houston. Two years later, a Dallas office was founded and the Birmingham operations were launched in 2016.
While all of Sparkhound’s managed services are run out of the Baton Rouge offices, Usher said the satellite offices are important to the company in terms of having a local presence to work with clients. “There are consulting things that have to be provided by local folks in those markets,” he said. “Those are all great markets to be working in.” The plan is to add another office after the end of 2019, he said. A second new office also is under consideration.
The satellite offices also benefit Sparkhound’s Baton Rouge workforce by giving workers a chance to get experience. Usher said the company has no shortage of smart employees and can usually find Louisiana residents who have the skills the company wants. But locally, there’s often an issue in finding people with experience working as part of large organizations. “We use those offices to help build up people in Louisiana,” he said.
The company hit a turning point several years ago, when Usher said employees began consistently delivering high quality work without his involvement or help from any of Sparkhound's senior leadership. "Our team is consistently operating at the next level," he said.
Sparkhound recently broke through the $30 million mark in terms of annual revenue. The company has posted 24% employee growth and has repeatedly made the LSU 100 list of the fastest-growing companies led by a university graduate.
“On so many different areas, we are seeing rapid growth and maturity,” Usher said. “I point to things as being the better they have ever been in our organization. Seeing us doing very well, all of these signs point to growth in the coming years.”