Linde said it will build a $250 million hydrogen-making unit in St. James Parish, adding 10% to its U.S. hydrogen output.
The project is expected to break ground late this year and be completed in 2021, creating 150 construction jobs at peak, 15 permanent direct jobs and another 62 indirect jobs, according to a statement from Louisiana Economic Development.
“This type of project works well with our land use plan in every way," said St. James Parish President Timmy Roussel, who added that the long-term jobs created will have an average annual wage of $80,000.
Discussions over the project, which is expected to take advantage of Louisiana's Industrial Tax Exemption Program, began early last year between Louisiana Economic Development and Praxair, which subsequently merged with Germany's Linde and took its name.
"This new investment from Linde will create new opportunities for our people and support increased economic activity in the region," Gov. John Bel Edwards, said in the statement.
The newly combined Linde, which is domiciled in Ireland and headquartered in the UK, had pro forma sales last year of $28 billion. It is one of the world's largest industrial gas companies.
Linde also is building a $150 million syngas plant at BASF's Geismar site, as well as a $100 million carbon monoxide purification unit. The new hydrogen unit will be integrated into the company's Mississippi Corridor hydrogen pipeline/plant complex, boosting total national output to 1.7 billion standard cubic feet a day.